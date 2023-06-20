Tideswell has been crowned Derbyshire’s most stylish place – beating strong competition from the likes of Belper and Bakewell.

A new survey has found that Tideswell is the most stylish place to live in Derbyshire – ahead of Brassington in second, Belper in third and Bakewell in fourth.

Each location was ranked according to the beauty of its buildings, its scenery and their popularity with artists and as a filming location.

Tideswell came 38th on the national list, which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk. The survey, run by online store Furniturebox, polled 5,000 people overall. Panels were held in every county, including Derbyshire.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Tideswell is the most stylish place to live in Derbyshire. Any of the Derbyshire locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality. Good style can be achieved whatever your budget.”

These photos show why Tideswell finished ahead of the competition to claim the title of Derbyshire’s most stylish place – and the full guide can be found here.

1 . Stunning limestone uplands Tideswell is surrounded by beautiful limestone uplands, and is less than 10 miles away from both Buxton and Bakewell. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . ‘Cathedral of the Peak’ Tideswell’s 14th century church of St John the Baptist is otherwise known as the ‘Cathedral of the Peak’ Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Historic industries Historically, Tideswell was a centre for a number of local industries - including lead mining, quarrying and both cotton and velvet mills. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Food festival Now, the town is well-known for its annual food festival, which is held in May. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales