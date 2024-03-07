New artwork brings colour to Buxton railway line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stockport-based artist Eamonn Murphy has created unique pieces showing local landmarks for each station. From the architecture of Buxton to the scenic countryside of Chapel-en-le-Frith to the industrial heritage of New Mills, the art is a colourful welcome to railway stations.

The artworks have been installed over the past two years, at stations between Disley and Buxton inclusive. The idea for the project was sparked when Friends of Disley station spotted Eamonn’s artworks on stations platforms leading out of Stockport. ‘Our shelters needed a bit of brightening up’ explains Jean Windsor, Friend of Disley Station. ‘We saw the bright, colourful artworks along the Buxton line and decided we’d like something similar for our station.” Now the groups involved are celebrating the installation of the final pieces at Dove Holes station, which took place on Thursday 22 February 2024.

“I feel honoured to be invited to contribute to the great work that is done by these groups of volunteers all year round” says Eamonn Murphy, artist. “With the support of the Community Rail Partnership, each of the groups has actively participated in identifying appropriate subjects for the artworks and in refining the final images.”

Eamonn Murphy's artwork at Buxton Station

Eamonn has worked with High Peak and Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership and Station Friends groups to bring a consistent theme to the stations, celebrating the most distinctive places at each location. The Partnership hopes this will encourage more people to travel sustainably by train and explore the High Peak area.

“We’re delighted to see all the artworks in situ” says Helen Wright, Community Rail Partnership Officer. “Community rail is about celebrating the role of railways in providing communities with work, education and leisure opportunities. The images really capture this spirit and highlight some of the quirkiest and best things about the local area.”

The artwork can be seen at all Buxton line stations between Buxton and Disley: Buxton, Dove Holes, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge, Furness Vale, New Mills Newtown, and Disley.