The property is on Barlow Lees Lane in Barlow.

This stunning small country estate in Derbyshire can be yours for £1.95 million

Located on Barlow Lees Lane in Barlow, the property boasts an outdoor heated swimming pool, tennis court, stables and a separate coach house containing two self-contained apartments.

Check out these pictures and visit property experts Saxon Mee here for details.

The outdoor pool is a jewel in the crown and is heated.

1. Swimming pool and tennis court

The property opens into the stylish room with beamed ceiling and staircase.

2. Entrance area

Fitted with an extensive range of built-in units, granite worktops and a central island.

3. Kitchen

Entertain in style in this elegant room.

4. Dining room

