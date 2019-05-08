This six-bedroomed home in Cutthorpe with its own tennis court and stables is a country gem for £1.45 million.
The property has three en-suites and is all set in 11 acres of glorious countryside.
1. Tennis court
Hone your backhand on your own centre court.
2. Stables
The stable block has paddock land adjacent to it
3. Entrance hall
The impressive staircase is the feature of this room.
4. Reception room
Relax in this elegant room.
