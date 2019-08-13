This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Wednesday, August 14
The Haley Sisters and Sliding Smiffy. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Thursday, August 15
Jazz Duos with Graham Clark. South 16, Buxton.
Royal Rock Night. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Friday, August 16
El Vino. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Swampcandy. The London Road Inn, Buxton.
Kat Pierce. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
P. J. Carter. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Beanie. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Live It Up. Needles, Derby.
Andy Crowe. Ryans Bar, Derby.
Saturday, August 17
Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.
Deano. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
The Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
ziPt. Three Horse Shoes, Clay Cross.
Steve Miller. Alfreton Town FC, Derbyshire.
Lee Camm. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Lisa Jayne West. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Deano. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Swamp Trash. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Planet Duran + System 80s. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Sound Thieves. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Cottage Bluegrass Boys. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Natterjacks. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.
Rudesix. White Horse, Derby.
Stacey Lynn. St Peter’s Quarter Live, Derby.
Sunday, August 18
ziPt. Needlemakers Arms, Ilkeston, 3pm start.
Vikki Rosina. Alfreton Town FC, Alfreton.
Strange Days. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.
Emma Buckley. Dog & Partridge, Derby.
New Cranes. Dog & Partridge, Derby.
Tuesday, August 20
From Inside with Arkdown. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Ash. The Venue, Derby.
Wednesday, August 21
The Groovy Cats. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 8.30pm start.
Ken Durrans. North Wingfield MW Social Club, Derbyshire.