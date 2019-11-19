This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, November 21

Gordon Vernick USA. Chesterfield Jazz Club, Chesterfield.

Breakout Presents Angry Itch + Crash Landings + Zero Tolerance. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Sixties Gold. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Friday, November 22

Mahogany Newt. Butchers Arms Brimington.

Jazz in the Village. Over Haddon Village Hall, Bakewell.

Luke Hoyland. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Lisa Monroe. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

The Exploited. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Comet Rockers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Backstreet Thunder + Ozzbest. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Joe Briddon. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Saturday, November 23

Rewired. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

ZiPt. The Nelson Arms, Middleton, nr Wirksworth.

Pint of Mild. Jacksdale, Social Club, Jacksdale.

Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Secret. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Jon Ryan. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derbys.

Uncle Stan. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Linzi Hardy. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

Vinyl Resin’s Farewell Reunion. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Amplifiers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Grand Slam. Real Time, Chesterfield.

Foo Fighters GB. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Stewart Francis: Into the Punset. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Uncle Salty. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sunday, November 24

Zipt. The Black’s Head, Wirkswoth, start time 5pm

Maxxine. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derbys.

Gorilla Riot + Yesterday’s Gone and Lowdrive. Real Time, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, November 27

The Flow. Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Brian Gibson. North Wingfield MW, Derbyshire.