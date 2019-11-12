This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, November 14

Dave McPhie and the History of Music. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Patawawa. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, November 15

ZiPt. Three Stags Heads, Darley Bridge.

Northern Soul. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Chris Leslie. Cuckoo’s Nest Folk Club, Leek.

Sunny Daye. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Lisha Marie. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

The Groovy Cats. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Ska Night with The Incredible Skank Brothers plus DJ set. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Buskin John. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Saturday, November 16

Groundhog Days. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Rebecca Daniels. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

ZiPt. The Black Swan, Crich, start time 7.30pm.

DC Done Dirt Cheap. The Horse & Groom, Derby.

Full Moon Frieda. The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.

Back Beat Blues Brothers. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Lisa D’Maio. Alfreton Town Supporters’ Club, Derby.

The Limit. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Dave Lee. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

Rebecca Daniels. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Sheroks. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Jean Genie. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Soultown USA. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Hessian Throw. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sunday, November 17

Gary Johnson. Alfreton Town Supporters’ Club, Derby.

Tuesday, November 19

Amy Winehouse with Nicola Marie. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, November 20

The Penny Loafers. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Karaoke with Dylan. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

George McIntosh. North Wingfield MW, Derby.