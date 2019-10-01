This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Wednesday, October 2

The Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Thursday, October 3

The LaFontaines. The Venue, Derby.

GO NOW! The Music of the Moody Blues. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Royal Rock Night. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Peashooter. Golden Eagle, Derby.

Danny Bryant. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, October 4

ZiPt. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Razor Holler. 8.30pm start, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Ruse Springsteen and Miss Bowie. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club. The Venue, Derby.

Stipe: The UK’s premier REM tribute. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Glitz UK: The 70’s Glam Rock Experience. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Dog tired//Forgotten Remains//Iron Tooth//BDTD//Lycan. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

The Stones. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Northern Monkey. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Carnelian Saxaphone Quartet. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Retronovas. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Sandra Dee. Crown & Cushion, Derby.

Kings Ov Leon. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, October 5

Groundhog Days. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

ZiPt. The Square and Compass, Darley Bridge.

Swansong Acoustic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Guns or Roses. Real Time, Chesterfield.

StOp,sToP! - Live in Chesterfield + Kickstart Friday. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Purple Zeppelin. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

The A52s. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Abba Forever. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.

Monkeyfinger. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Upbeat Beatles. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Sunday, October 6

Charlie Landsborough - The Farewell Tour. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.