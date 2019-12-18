There are plenty of shops open to grab a Boxing Day bargain.

This is where you can bag a bargain on Boxing Day in Derbyshire

If you love a bargain you are most likely familiar with Boxing Day sales. 

From shopping centres to outlets there are plenty of places across Derbyshire will be welcoming shoppers the day after Christmas. And, the usual sale favourites, Next and Curry’s will be open to those who want to go in store and take the bargain home that day. While a lot of places will be closed including The Pavements Shopping Centre in Chesterfield, here are the places which are open. 

This shopping centre is open to shoppers from 10am.

1. Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield

The shopping village is open from 10am.

2. Peak Shopping Village,Rowsley

Open from 9am.

3. The Springs Shopping Centre, Buxton

Open from 9am.

4. East Midlands Designer Outlet

