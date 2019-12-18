This is where you can bag a bargain on Boxing Day in Derbyshire

From shopping centres to outlets there are plenty of places across Derbyshire will be welcoming shoppers the day after Christmas. And, the usual sale favourites, Next and Curry’s will be open to those who want to go in store and take the bargain home that day. While a lot of places will be closed including The Pavements Shopping Centre in Chesterfield, here are the places which are open.

1. Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield This shopping centre is open to shoppers from 10am. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Peak Shopping Village,Rowsley The shopping village is open from 10am. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. The Springs Shopping Centre, Buxton Open from 9am. JP JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. East Midlands Designer Outlet Open from 9am. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more