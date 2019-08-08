The top 10 most sought-after job roles in the UK have been revealed

These are the UK's 10 most desirable jobs - and what they pay

The top 10 most sought-after job roles in the UK have been revealed.

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor assessed what job seekers were looking for during June 2019, with technology, finance and administrative roles topping the searches. Nine out of 10 roles pay above the average national gross salary, with roles utilising specialist skills hot in demand. Here are the top 10 most wanted jobs.

Average base salary: 41,808 GBP. Jobs available: 38,000

1. Project Manager

Average base salary: 41,808 GBP. Jobs available: 38,000
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Average base salary: 39,137 GBP. Jobs available: 13,200

2. Business Analyst

Average base salary: 39,137 GBP. Jobs available: 13,200
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Average base salary: 46,665 GBP. Jobs available: 2,300

3. Data Scientist

Average base salary: 46,665 GBP. Jobs available: 2,300
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Average base salary: 41,100 GBP. Jobs available: 18,500

4. Software Engineer

Average base salary: 41,100 GBP. Jobs available: 18,500
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3