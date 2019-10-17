Derbyshire isn't short of quality restaurants

These are the best restaurants in Derbyshire - according to the AA Restaurant Guide 2020

Dining out is one of life's great treats and, fortunately, Derbyshire isn't short of quality restaurants.

A total of 28 restaurants across the county have been featured in the AA Restaurant Guide 2020, which serves as a food lover's guide to the best cuisine in Britain. The guide includes more than 2,000 restaurants that have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA's professional inspectors. Here are all the Derbyshire eateries that made the cut this year.

Bath Street, Bakewell, DE45 1BX

1. Piedaniel's, Bakewell

Calver Road, Baslow, DE45 1RR

2. Fischer's Baslow Hall, Baslow

Church Ln, Baslow, DE45 1SP

3. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

Church Lane, Baslow, DE45 1RY

4. Rowleys Village Pub and Restaurant, Baslow

