This list includes all the restaurants, cafes and other food-selling businesses with a zero or a one hygiene rating in Derbyshire.

1. Surf Shack - Zero stars Surf Shack, 20 North Parade Matlock Bath Derbyshire, DE4 3NS.

2. White Peak Farm Butchers - Zero stars White Peak Farm Butchers, 154 Smedley Street Matlock Derbyshire, DE4 3JA

3. Mandarin House - One star Mandarin House, 5 Main Street Carr Vale Bolsover Chesterfield, S44 6JF

4. Bramley Vale Coffee Shop - One star Bramley Vale Coffee Shop, 5 Mansfield Road Bramley Vale Chesterfield, S44 5PN

