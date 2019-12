Well here are 10 three-bed homes across Derbyshire which are set to go to auction with a guide price off less than £100K.

1. Houfton Road, Bolsover This end terrace has a guide price of 33K has easy access to the town centre. Is goes up for auction on December 19 at Nottingham Racecourse.

2. Gloucester Road, Newbold With a guide price of 49K this three-bed with a garden and pantry is up for auction on December 11, at Aston Villa FC, Birmingham.

3. Cornwall Drive, Brimington With a guide price of 55K this semi has a "generous" sized breakfast kitchen. It goes up for auction on December 19 at Nottingham Racecourse.

4. Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland Sat in a "deep plot" this house will go up for auction on December 13 at Pride Park Stadium, Derby, with the guide price of 65K.

