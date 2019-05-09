TECH TALK: RevoNext RX8S Earphones

Starting with the box, a strong a stylish white affair, you know you are getting into something substantial.

The clean look continues inside, with RevoNext's three-driver, in-ear monitors, featuring one dynamic driver and two balanced armatures.

RevoNext RX8S Earphones in blue

A two-pin adapter from cable to monitor means each section can be replaced. The braided cable is flexible and strong, with a splitter tie, from left to right channels.

Suitable for most smartphones, conversion to Bluetooth is possible using the RevoNext Bluetooth cable adapter (B02).

The test pair had transparent exteriors to highlight interior workings, while three sizes of silicone ear tips ensure maximum comfort. The RX8S are also available in blue, red and black.

On first view, the ear pieces appear a little bulky but, with the correct tips, they are surprisingly snug.

RevoNext RX8S Earphones in red

Sound definition is clear and bright, leaning towards the top end but certainly bereft of any metallic clang. There is also minimal volume bleed, much to the approval of work colleagues.

And everything can be stored in a flexible, funky case that, when squashed open, is amusingly reminiscent of a Pac-Man.

Overall, a quality product at a value-for-money price at £33.60

