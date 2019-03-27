TECH TALK: Adonit PhotoGrip Qi and Wireless Charger

Let's face it, we've all been there - you're trying to get that flawless shot to capture the perfect night out with your pals, but no matter how hard you try you just can't squeeze everyone into the frame.

With the super-cool PhotoGrip Qi you can now say goodbye to blurry images and camera shake and create magic memories with ease. Manufactured by consumer electronics experts Adonit, the PhotoGrip Qi is a stylish gadget complete with small tripod and camera remote.

Adonit PhotoGrip Qi and Wireless Charger

It's designed to suit all phone sizes - including those with cases - and with a couple of clicks you can transform your smartphone into a sophisticated free-standing camera.

Equipped with a Bluetooth shutter remote, the PhotoGrip Qi allows you to take photographs up to 32 feet away and there's no need to count down with a timer, just tell your friends to go wild, touch the remote and you're ready to upload your snap to social media!

It can be used in portrait mode so users can live stream to their hearts' content and photographs and boomerangs can be edited with a mini-precision stylus neatly tucked away inside the grip.

Boasting a mini tripod, carry pouch and neck strap, let your creative juices flow - and if you're running low on battery, don't panic, the PhotoGrip Qi's handy wireless charging facility allows you to shoot on the go - freeing up more time for fun with your friends.

It's compatible with iOS 5.0 and above and Android v4.3 and above. The Bluetooth connection requires v3.0 and the device will work with any phone from a minimum size of 4.5".

Product Features:

1. One-handed Hold：

Ergonomic design and a non-slip finish keeps your hand steady to eliminate blurry photos

2. Qi Wireless Charging :

Eliminate power worries. Photogrip Qi is also a power bank with wireless Qi charging.

3. Bluetooth Shutter Remote：

Slide off the Bluetooth shutter remote to take photos from up to 10 meters away. No need to set a timer, just click to snap the perfect shot.

4. Self-Standing Base ：

Shoot portrait and landscape images without a tripod.

5.Bonus Travel Pack:

PhotoGrip Qi comes with a mini tripod, carrying pouch and neck strap.

The Adonit PhotoGrip Qi is available in black and white at Amazon and Adonit for £59.99.

