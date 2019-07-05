Take a trip down memory lane in our old photos from around Derbyshire
Feeling nostalgic for the good old days? Browse through our photos from the past to bring back some memories.
1. Fond memories...
This photo was captured at the opening of 'Mexicoland' at the American Adventure in the early 1990s.
2. Proud pupils...
Pupils show off their trophy after winning a sporting event at Codnor School. Year unknown.
3. Class photo...
This snapshot was captured at Fairfield Primary School in Stapleford back in the 1960s.
4. Clowning around...
Some colourful characters here at Codnor Carnival one year.
