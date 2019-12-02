Fancy living here? (Photo: Rightmove)

Take a look inside this £3 million manor house in Hope Valley - complete with its own helipad

In the market for something luxurious?

If you have £3 million to spare, this lavish six bedroom manor house in Hope Valley is currently on the market could be just the home you’re looking for. Set in 25 acres, this unique home dates back to the 1300s and has had numerous owners and house guests, including Charlotte Bronte, who used it as an inspiration for Jane Eyre. Take a look inside to see what £3 million could buy you.

The manor house is located in Hathersage in Hope Valley, and boasts unparalleled countryside views

1. Exterior

The property features its own private tennis court and heated swimming pool

2. Leisure Facilities

The interior of the property has been extensively remodelled to offer a stylish yet homely feel

3. Lavish Interior

Dating from the 1300s, the manor is steeped in history and once welcomed author Charlotte Bronte as one of its guests

4. Steeped in History

