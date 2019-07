Live like a lord and lady of the manor in this magnificent Grade II listed mansion with has five bedrooms, equestrian facilities with manege and an orangery and wine cellar.

On the market for £1,670,000, White Hall in Whitehough near Chinley in the High Peak was built around 1850 and has retained period features such as corniced ceiling mouldings, marble fireplaces and full height casement windows. To arrange a viewing, contact rightmove.

Make a grand entrance at White Hall.

The impressive entrance hall has a Victorian tiled floor and curved staircase leading to the first floor.

This elegant sitting room offers views across the sweeping lawn.

A wood burning stove gives a cosy feel to the study.

A large bay window is a focal point of the drawing room.

Dining room is able to accommodate a large party of guests.

The light and airy breakfast kitchen includes granite work surfaces, a double butlers sink, a centre island with a built-in gas hob and sink and integrated Neff appliance

How about this for a place to shower?

A luxurious bedroom in which to rest your weary head.