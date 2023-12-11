WIN! Spa session for two at award-winning Ragdale Hall......the perfect Christmas gift

Ragdale Hall Spa, recently voted ‘Best Destination Spa’ at the Good Spa Awards 2023, is offering the chance for some well-deserved ‘you-time’ for one lucky winner and their guest in this free and easy to enter competition.

Ragdale Hall captured at twilight

The stunning Ragdale Hall has teamed up with us to offer a relaxing spa experience and the chance to see the venue at its most magical on a Twilight Taster.

The prize includes the use of all facilities, including six unique poolsides, including the Rooftop Infinity Pool featuring ‘Leicestershire’s best view’, a Thermal Spa with over 12 heat and water experiences and a 40-minute pampering treatment* each!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, simply answer the question to follow and stick by the instructions.

Tucked away in the beautiful Leicestershire countryside, Ragdale Hall Spa is an award-winning location offering the best in modern treatments and relaxation. Every spa break at Ragdale Hall Spa has been designed with ultimate relaxation in mind so, however you choose to relax you will leave feeling replenished, recharged and well-rested.

If you’re not the lucky winner on this occasion, why not treat a loved one to the gift of time this Christmas, with a Ragdale Hall Spa gift voucher? Starting from just £25 and also available as an E-voucher, give a gift they truly deserve - time with an exceptional quality.

For more information visit www.ragdalehall.co.uk or call 01664 433 030.

Advertisement

But to be in with a chance of winning the Twilight Taster for two, answer this:

Which county is Ragdale Hall Spa located in?

Advertisement

Send your answer, along with your name, age and address, to [email protected]. The closing date for entries is midday on Monday December 18.

Newspaper terms and conditions can be found on our website and the editor’s decision is final.

The prize is provided by Ragdale Hall and, to be eligible, you must give consent on your entry for us to share your details.

Advertisement

Ragdale terms and conditions: The prize is available for over-16s only. Travel is not included. The prize is valid for six months from the date the winner is notified, subject to availability. Arrival from 4.30pm, departure 9.30pm. Prize valid Monday to Thursday. Not to be resold.