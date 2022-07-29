Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week - where to do it in style

Enjoy afternoon in a hot tub in Seaham

Enjoy the ultimate British tradition with these fine dining experiences from Travel PR:

Tea and Bath time in Wonderland – Wiltshire, from £135pp with holidaycottages.co.ukAn Alice in Wonderland-themed tearoom in the centre of Bath.

Stay nearby at Hares Barn – sleeps four, plus one dog – a stylish and contemporary property with gorgeous bedrooms and a hot tub.

Bettys and a Teapot stay – North Yorkshire, from £93pp with Canine CottagesFor something really special, experience afternoon tea at the Bettys Harrogate. Bleiker’s tea-smoked salmon sandwiches, sultana scones with strawberry preserve and clotted cream. Stay right in town at Teapot Cottage - Harrogate – sleeps four, plus two dogs.

Visit Canine Cottages (www.caninecottages.co.uk).

Hot tub afternoon tea – tea from £32 pp & overnight stay from £323 pp at Seaham Hall

Enjoy delicious sweet and savoury favourites with a North East twist from the comfort of your hot tub. Staying in one of Seaham Hall’s Garden Suites. The menus are changed seasonally. Afternoon Tea from £32pp for a traditional afternoon tea or £45pp for champagne afternoon tea. To book, visit Seaham Hall at www.seaham-hall.co.uk

Afternoon tea fit for a Duchess – Suffolk, from £23pp with Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa

This is Newmarket’s only four-star hotel. The property was built for the sixth Duke of Bedford. It was the duke’s daughter-in-law Anna Maria Russell, who was the original creator of the concept of afternoon tea.

With three secluded acres of rose gardens, the stylish Squires Restaurant, Roxana Bar, and a sun terrace – there is no shortage of spots to take tea with friends or family.

Visit www.bedfordlodgehotel.co.uk or call 01638 663175.

Afternoon tea with the experts (and Winne-the-Pooh) - Elite Hotels from £30pp

Appreciate Hampshire hospitality while listening to soothing foot-tapping jazz at Tylney Hall Hotel and Gardens. Offering a gourmet selection of finger sandwiches, cakes, and scones paired with a selection of Birchall Teas, available on selected dates until 18 Dec (£45pp).

Not forgetting the kids, head to Ashdown Park Hotel in the heart of the East Sussex countryside for a Winnie-the-Pooh afternoon tea. Children can spend a fun-filled afternoon in the hotel’s grand lounge, with wonderful views of Ashdown Forest – the inspiration for Pooh Corner in the Winnie the Pooh stories – and tuck into Hunny sandwiches, Tigger’s sponge, and Owl’s popped corn – £12 per child.

Alternatively, stroll along Eastbourne’s promenade and spend a genteel afternoon at the Grand Hotel with its afternoon tea – £30pp.

Visit www.elitehotels.co.uk site.

Afternoon tea in glorious rewilded Cotswolds grounds – from £25 pp with Pride of Britain HotelsThe Calcot and Spa is, near Tetbury in Gloucestershire. Delight in afternoon tea sitting in the garden patio of the hotel’s acclaimed Conservatory restaurant. A selection of delicate sandwiches, fluffy homemade scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam. From £25 pp or £35.50 with a glass of champagne. Stay overnight from £324 including breakfast.