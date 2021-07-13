Buxton International Festival delighted for 'Freedom Day'

In light of today’s Government announcement confirming an easing of all remaining Covid restrictions from 19 July, Buxton International Festival is delighted to announce all of its

venues and events will open up, with tickets on sale with immediate effect.

Whilst the legal requirement to wear face coverings in venues will be lifted, the Festival will encourage caution “in enclosed and crowded places”, in line with government advice.

Buxton Opera House one of the venues of the Buxton International Festival which is excited to have restrictions lifting halfway through the festival

Commenting on the announcement, the Festival’s CEO Michael Williams said: “There is no doubt that so-called “Freedom Day” is welcomed by the Festival. It has been sad to see our venues half full so we are delighted to be able to open then up again and urge visitors to book

their tickets as soon as possible.”

For the full line up of shows and events visit www.buxtonfestival.co.uk