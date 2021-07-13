Buxton International Festival delighted for 'Freedom Day'
With the end of social restrictions coming in the middle of the Buxton International Festival organisers of the event are urging people to book up tickets.
In light of today’s Government announcement confirming an easing of all remaining Covid restrictions from 19 July, Buxton International Festival is delighted to announce all of its
venues and events will open up, with tickets on sale with immediate effect.
Whilst the legal requirement to wear face coverings in venues will be lifted, the Festival will encourage caution “in enclosed and crowded places”, in line with government advice.
Commenting on the announcement, the Festival’s CEO Michael Williams said: “There is no doubt that so-called “Freedom Day” is welcomed by the Festival. It has been sad to see our venues half full so we are delighted to be able to open then up again and urge visitors to book
their tickets as soon as possible.”
