Buxton gearing up for Carnival Day

Buxton Carnival returns this weekend. Picture from 2019.

Yesterday the fair on Butxon Market Place was opened and on Saturday the Carnival will return.

Chair of the carnival committee Richard Lower said: “It’s actually happening – we are putting on a carnival for the first time since 2019.”

For the last two years there has been no carnival due to the pandemic and last year the well dressing festival did happen but later in the year and on a much smaller scale.

Richard said: “It’s such a good event for Buxton it brings everyone together, and it great to be back.

“I think it’s going to be different this year but not in a bad way.

“Some of the groups who used to put on floats pre covid are not doing it again this year but we have had other community groups come forward so it will be great to see what they bring to the carnival.”

The Buxton Carnival and Well Dressing Festival started last week when the wells around the town were all blessed.

The town is getting ready for the carnival festivities and the bunting is now up.

There are competitions running to find the best dressed house, public building or licensed premises, shop, nursing home, or residential home.

Richard said: “Everyone has got in the carnival spirit, I think it has been missed. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoying themselves again.”

Kicking things off on Saturday will be the Buxton Carnival Road Race which sets off at 1.45pm.

Runners take on a four mile road race through the streets of Buxton which will be packed with crowds to cheer them on.

The carnival procession will leave at 2pm and go along Buxton Station towards Sylvan car park, up Spring Gardens, along Terrace Road passed Cavendish Circus, along St John’s Road, down Burlington Road, up West Road to the High Street and then along the Market Place finishing at the bottom of Terrace Road, by the Crescent.

The Buxton Lions Duck Race will take place in the Pavilion Gardens at 4pm.

Extra parking will be available at Buxton Infants School on Hardwick Square.

There will be a QR code which people can scan and pay for parking, suggested donation is £2.