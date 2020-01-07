Are you on the look out for a new home?

Well you might be in look as two new show homes are set to open on January 11 at the High Peak Meadow development off Burlow Road, Buxton.

The development

Both show homes are three bedroom properties which start from £218,000.

The semi-detached Ennerdale has two double bedrooms and a master bedroom with an en suite.

Downstairs, the home’s open-plan dining kitchen and “generously” sized lounge.

Step outside and the Ennerdale also boasts a South-East facing private garden as well as an independent garage.

The Maidsley is also geared towards spending time with family and friends thanks to its combined kitchen diner and its spacious living area.

Like the Ennerdale, it has an en suite attached to the master bedroom.

The home’s French doors lead to a rear garden which provides plenty of space for spending time outside during warmer months, and there is parking for two vehicles.

Michaela Lancaster, Sales Director at Barratt Manchester, who are creating the estate said: “We are very excited to be opening our Ennerdale and Maidsley show homes at High Peak Meadow.

“Over the centuries, Buxton has earned itself a reputation for good living and we believe that our development reflects the town’s high quality of life and its natural beauty from the surrounding Derbyshire Dales. Irrespective of where they are on the property ladder, we urge prospective homebuyers seeking green and clean living to come and visit our show homes to experience what Buxton living has to offer.”