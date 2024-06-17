Gear up for new iconic clothing range (photo: @noahsahady)

Motorcycle mantra acronym ATGATT is proving perfect "all the gear all the time" fit for an innovative biker themed clothing capsule.

Garbstore presents the exclusive collection in collaboration with Honda, drawing inspiration from latter's iconic Dax heritage, beloved for the brand's eternal charm and personality.

Capturing laid-back and spirited essence of the line through graphic-driven garments, the range comprises three trendsetting t-shirts and two stylish sweatshirts.

The screen-printed tops reinterpret quintessential logos from Honda's archive, courtesy the stores signature tongue-in-cheek design experts.

New iconic clothing range biker chic (photo: @noahsahady)