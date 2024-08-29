Aldi launches must have Chelsea Boots with savings of over £150  compared to Dr Martens.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is putting its best foot forward with its latest footwear, with options perfect for those looking to stay one step ahead of this autumn’s must-have trends.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Stepping into the middle aisle on 1st September and helping to save shoppers over £150, trend-seekers will need to hurry as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Popular with celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa1, the classic Ladies Leather Chelsea Boots (£19.99) are a fashion staple that will suit any outfit. Available in sizes 4-7 and in a choice of chic black or stylish brown, these charming boots are ideal for everyday wear as the weather turns. What’s more, Aldi shoppers can save themselves a whopping £150 compared to similar styles:

Aldi Leather Chelsea Boots £19.99

Office Angelica Cleated Chelsea Boots £50

Dr. Martens Leather Chelsea Boots £170

For a more relaxed look, Aldi has customers covered with the return of its Warm Clogs (£5.99). An iconic style seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Rochelle Humes, there’s no more comfortable tread for day-to-day wear.

Available in ladies’ sizes 4-7 and 7-11 for men, these must-haves feature a slip-on design and a cosy lining for all day comfort, and there’s even an array of colour options including; pink, beige, grey, and black.

Why not match with little ones and keep tiny toes toasty with the Children's Warm Clogs (£4.99)? Available in a range of sizes and designs including rockets and plain colourways of pink, purple or navy.

Aldi’s latest footwear will be available in stores only from 1st September, whilst stocks last.