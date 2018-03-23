REVIEW: Forest Holidays, Sherwood Forest

Slightly trepidatious at driving into a wooded area as heavy snow was predicted we arrived at Forest Holidays heartened at the spacious and welcoming cabin that awaited us and cranked-up the log burner.

We awoke to find a deep blanket of the white stuff and with the snow still falling decided to ‘go Icelandic’ and dive into our cabin’s hot tub. Feeling the icy flakes while submerged in the soothing balmy waters was certainly a first and an immensely invigorating sensation. ‘Ahhh - I feel alive’ I exclaimed almost involuntarily staring-up at the huge surrounding pine trees as we started up the jets.

Pruned to perfection we had brought supplies and breakfasted.

Everything is supplied - it’s just like a home from home with particualrly enjoyable highlights such as under floor heating and stylish bathrooms.

There is even an order in service and a shop in the reception to stock-up.

Those looking to splash-out can be served by personal chefs, get spa treatments or order champagne breakfasts.

Determined to achieve something during the day we togged-up and embarked on a walk into the depths of Robin Hood’s very own Sherwood Forest.

There’s the option to hire bikes and some well laid out trails.

After taking in views of snow laden forest paths and the nearby Vicar Water our step counter showed we had completed eight miles without really feeling it.

Warming up was easy as we dived back in the hot-tub - a theme of the weekend.

And by the time Monday morning arrived the snow was disappearing and we were able to depart immensely refreshed.

There are plenty of options for enjoying the site- with reasonably priced Copper Beech, Silver Birch, Golden Oak, Golden Oak Treehouse and romantic Golden Oak Hideaway cabins.

There are also fun activities to book including night vision and survival activities with forest rangers.

Everything from archery to crossbow shooting, pony trekking and birds of prey can also be booked.

A four night break starts from £468 for a two bedroom cabin with hot tub (sleeps four) in Sherwood Forest.

This includes the current 10 per cent discount on offer this spring.