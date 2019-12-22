Christmas in the newly opened Spring Gardens Shopping Centre in the late 1980s

Retro pictures reveal festive celebrations in Derbyshire in the 80s and 90s - do you recognise anyone?

Whether you starred in a school nativity, a Christmas concert or you were just celebrating the festivities we have shared these moments with you over the years.

Who do recognise from our archive pictures going back to the late 1980s and 1990s? 

Christmas concert at Great Hucklow School in 1990

1. 2 - Hitting the right notes

Christmas concert at Great Hucklow School in 1990
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Buxton Towns Womens Guild Christmas party in 1990

2. 3 - Christmas party

Buxton Towns Womens Guild Christmas party in 1990
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
A Christmas production at Chapel High School in 1996

3. 5 - Show time

A Christmas production at Chapel High School in 1996
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The Christmas play at St Thomas More school in 1998

4. 6 - Clowning around

The Christmas play at St Thomas More school in 1998
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3