Pictures show some of the Peak District's long-lost railway stations

Take a journey back in time with these stunning photographs showing some of the Peak District's lost railway stations.

They are among the 120 images which feature in Uttoxeter to Buxton (via Ashbourne), a new photographic album on the rail line which for 70 years provided an important passenger and freight link for rural communities to the south of Buxton. The 96-page album is available in hardback format from Middleton Press, priced £18.95. Visit www.middletonpress.co.uk.

Higher Buxton station, June 1930
J Suter collection
Ashbourne Station
John Alsop
Looking down towards Hartington station, with the signal box on the right.
John Alsop collection
Thorpe Cloud, April 1952
J Suter
