High Peak Borough Council will be replacing the old and dated skate park at Cote Heath with a new concrete one and work will be starting this week and is expected to be finished by Christmas.

The work is expected to take around six weeks to complete and the new amenity should be open before Christmas.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: “Moving more is good for us – it boosts our physical and mental health – and being more active takes a variety of forms and means different things to different people.

“As a council, we have a 10-year plan to invest in delivering a wide range of amenities and facilities that appeal to the interests and activities of our communities so I’m delighted that this latest park investment work is now starting to replace the Cote Heath skate park with a brand new facility.

“We know it will be a well-used and valued place for people as skate park users and the local community have had a big hand in designing it.

“A big thank you to everyone who has been involved – it won’t be long now before you can use it.”

High Peak Borough Council is investing £250,000 in the new facility which has been designed and developed in partnership with local skate park users, Buxton Junior School, and the local community. The work is part of a long term plan to improve the borough’s parks, play areas and open spaces and to help get people moving more.

The project, the council says, is a great example of partnership working and community co-production.

However, there had been concerns about the skate park with some users saying they were not properly consulted and this revamp would actually lose some of the good ramps which the park has.

The council will be installing two flatbanks, a bank to wallie curb, two hipped flatbanks, a driveway and a rainbow rail as well as three quarterpipes, a spine and a mini ramp.

The project is supported by Derbyshire Police, the High Peak Children and Young People’s Move More Officer, and Derbyshire County Council’s Children’s Services team and this investment is part of the council’s rolling programme of improving the Borough’s play and outdoor sports areas.