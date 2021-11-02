Walking blogger shares his route for The Roaches

Nathan Sutton only set up Find Your Footsteps during the first lockdown but now has almost 24,000 followers on Instagram.

Here, the 32-year-old shares a walk exploring The Roaches – a beauty spot just on the edge of Buxton.

He starts his walk from the one of the lay-bys on the Buxton to Leek road, postcode below.

Guided walk around The Roaches with walking blogger Find Your Footsteps

He said: “It’s a great place with loads of different paths.

"I tend to walk inbetween the two peaks and then take the path to the left, up towards the rock climbers.

"After a short walk through a forest then you come out on top. Once on top, follow the path to the left for as long as you want.

"Look to the left and you have great views out over the countryside and towards Tittesworth Reservoir.”

Guided walk around The Roaches with walking blogger Find Your Footsteps

After a short distance you will come across Doxey pool, famed for being the home of a malicious mermaid.

Nathan said: “Keep going for long enough and you eventually come to the trig point. And if you go really far enough, you will come to the ice-cream van!"

To get back to your car, simply turn back and follow the path, or if you get as far as the ice-cream van, you can take the quiet road to the left which will take you back to the lay-by that you parked at.

He said: “I personally head back up over The Roaches, the way I came, more fun than walking along a road. Bear in mind, it’s usually always colder when walking along The Roaches with the extra wind. So take an extra layer – you can always take it off if you get too hot.”

Walking blogger Nathan Sutton who has done a guided walk of The Roaches

This is not a fully accessible walk and is not pushchair or wheelchair friendly.

For those wanting more, there is Don Whillans Memorial Hut hidden in the woods below The Roaches where you can even stay overnight.

When asked about refreshments Nathan recommends taking a picnic or stopping at the Roaches Tea Room or Ye Olde Rocke Inn Pub.

To get there use postcode ST13 8UA for several free large lay-bys.

For more walks visit Find Your Footsteps on Instagram.