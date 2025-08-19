These 46 amazing places show why you need to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for scenic views, historic landmarks, natural beauty spots or remarkable places to explore.
We decided to celebrate this by compiling a list of some of the most beautiful places across the county – which you need to visit if you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District this summer.
1. Amazing places across Derbyshire
These amazing places prove why Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect to visit this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Ilam Park
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore on a warm day in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)