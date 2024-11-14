These 24 natural beauty spots need to feature on your list of places to visit in Derbyshire and the Peak District, perfect for a day trip over the autumn and winter months – including viewpoints, waterfalls and caverns

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:48 GMT
Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some amazing areas of natural beauty – and these should be at the very top of your list of places to visit during a day trip over autumn and winter.

Whether you’re looking for remarkable waterfalls and caverns, or some of the best panoramic views in the country, Derbyshire and the Peak District will never disappoint when it comes to natural beauty.

These are 24 of the most stunning spots you have to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire – have we missed any from our list?

1. Beauty spots

These areas across Derbyshire are renowned for their natural beauty. Photo: Brian Eyre

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

2. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

3. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

4. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

