Whether you’re looking for remarkable waterfalls and caverns, or some of the best panoramic views in the country, Derbyshire and the Peak District will never disappoint when it comes to natural beauty.
These are 24 of the most stunning spots you have to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire – have we missed any from our list?
1. Beauty spots
These areas across Derbyshire are renowned for their natural beauty. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Kinder Downfall
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573
3. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321
4. Speedwell Cavern
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026