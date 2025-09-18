If you’re planning a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn, these scenic viewpoints need to feature at the top of your list.
All of these beauty spots offer remarkable panoramic views across some of the county’s most beautiful countryside – will you be making plans to visit any of them over the coming weeks?
1. Stanage Edge
This Peak District viewpoint is popular with climbers - offering a spectacular vista over the area. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Baslow Edge
Baslow Edge is another popular Peak District viewpoint. Photo: RKH
3. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Monsal Dale and Monsal Head
Why not take in the amazing views offered around Monsal Dale and Monsal Head? Photo: jason chadwick