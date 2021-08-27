The county was found to have 36 accessible walks – with 19 suitable for those pushing buggies and 12 routes ideal for wheelchair users.
Find out where the 10 most accessible routes for people with buggies and wheelchair users in Derbyshire are by reading the list below.
1. Tissington Trail
The trail runs for 13 miles from Parsley Hay in the north of Derbyshire to Ashbourne in the south and opened in 1971, after the London and North Western Railway line closed, turning the path into a traffic-free route ideal for people with buggies and wheelchair users.
2. Fernilee Reservoir
This four-mile walk around Fernilee Reservoir in the Peak District consists of two halves, one through woodland and the other along a disused railway track, which is suitable for people using wheelchairs and those with buggies.
3. Staunton Harold Reservoir
The 210-acre reservoir is home to a wildflower meadow and is also used for sailboating. The walk from Staunton Harold Reservoir Visitor Centre to Calke Abbey takes around 1 hour and 45 minutes and is suitable for wheelchair users and those pushing buggies.
4. Linacre Reservoir
Ideal for people in wheelchairs and those with buggies, the five-mile route from Linacre Reservoir in Chesterfield follows paths and lanes through woodland and farmland.
