Winter trees and spring flowers. Photo by John Bradburn

Ten of your spring pictures taken across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:07 BST
Lighter nights and warmer days are here as spring is in the air.

From crocus in bloom to stunning sunsets here’s a selection of your spring photos.

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures.

Buxton from above. Photo by DMW Dronegraphy

1. Buxton from above

Buxton from above. Photo by DMW Dronegraphy

Sitting on the Slopes. Photo Melissa Drabble

2. Sitting on the Slopes

Sitting on the Slopes. Photo Melissa Drabble

Outdoor swimmers braving the cold for Blythe House Hospice. Photo Darren Gilman

3. Outdoor swimmers braving the cold for Blythe House Hospice

Outdoor swimmers braving the cold for Blythe House Hospice. Photo Darren Gilman

Crocus in bloom. Photo by Jon Fowler

4. Crocus in bloom

Crocus in bloom. Photo by Jon Fowler

