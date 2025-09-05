Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique attractions – making them perfect places to visit if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary.
24 of the county’s best hidden gems are listed below – will you be making plans to explore any of them over the autumn months?
1. Hidden gems
These hidden gems are perfect for quirky day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Explore the ‘plague village’
Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Sutton Scarsdale Hall
The ruins of this Grade I listed Georgian stately home in Sutton Scarsdale are certainly among Derbyshire’s most breathtaking places to visit. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Lumsdale Falls, Matlock
Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list if you find yourself in the area. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024