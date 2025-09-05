Secret Derbyshire: 24 remarkable hidden gems that you need to visit as autumn approaches across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a quirky day out

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:45 BST
These hidden gems are perfect for anyone planning a quirky day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District as autumn approaches.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique attractions – making them perfect places to visit if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary.

24 of the county’s best hidden gems are listed below – will you be making plans to explore any of them over the autumn months?

1. Hidden gems

These hidden gems are perfect for quirky day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: jason chadwick

Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past.

2. Explore the 'plague village'

Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The ruins of this Grade I listed Georgian stately home in Sutton Scarsdale are certainly among Derbyshire’s most breathtaking places to visit.

3. Sutton Scarsdale Hall

The ruins of this Grade I listed Georgian stately home in Sutton Scarsdale are certainly among Derbyshire’s most breathtaking places to visit. Photo: Brian Eyre

Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list if you find yourself in the area.

4. Lumsdale Falls, Matlock

Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list if you find yourself in the area. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024

