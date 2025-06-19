Secret Derbyshire: 22 of the best hidden gems to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District for a quirky day out

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST
These hidden gems are perfect for anyone planning a quirky day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique attractions – making them perfect places to visit if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary.

22 of the county’s best hidden gems are listed below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

1. Best places for a quirky day out

The Blue John Cavern is another of the Peak District’s remarkable caves. The rare mineral Blue John can only be found inside two caverns in the Castleton area, and it is well worth taking the tour to explore the site and potentially purchase a unique gift made from Blue John.

2. Delve into Blue John Cavern

Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past.

3. Explore the ‘plague village’

The Stone Edge Cupola is just outside Chesterfield on the way to Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

4. Stone Edge Cupola

