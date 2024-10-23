Secret Derbyshire: 20 of the best hidden gems to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including historic landmarks, remarkable caverns and Robin Hood’s hiding place

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 10:46 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 10:46 BST
These are some of the best hidden gems that you need to visit the next time you’re in Derbyshire or the Peak District.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique attractions – making them perfect places to visit if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary.

20 of the county’s best hidden gems are listed below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

These are some of Derbyshire’s best hidden gems.

These are some of Derbyshire's best hidden gems.

The Stone Edge Cupola is just outside Chesterfield on the way to Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

2. Stone Edge Cupola

The Stone Edge Cupola is just outside Chesterfield on the way to Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney Photo: Brian Eyre

The RAF's 617 Squadron, who carried out the famous ‘Dambusters Raid’ on the Ruhr Valley in 1943, trained for their mission in the skies over the Derwent Dam - making this a unique place to visit for any history buffs with an interest in the Second World War.

3. Visit the ‘Dambusters’ training site

The RAF's 617 Squadron, who carried out the famous ‘Dambusters Raid’ on the Ruhr Valley in 1943, trained for their mission in the skies over the Derwent Dam - making this a unique place to visit for any history buffs with an interest in the Second World War. Photo: Johnston Press

The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old.

4. Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags

The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Photo: Brian Eyre

