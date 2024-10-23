Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique attractions – making them perfect places to visit if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary.
20 of the county’s best hidden gems are listed below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?
1. Hidden gems
These are some of Derbyshire’s best hidden gems. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Stone Edge Cupola
The Stone Edge Cupola is just outside Chesterfield on the way to Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Visit the ‘Dambusters’ training site
The RAF's 617 Squadron, who carried out the famous ‘Dambusters Raid’ on the Ruhr Valley in 1943, trained for their mission in the skies over the Derwent Dam - making this a unique place to visit for any history buffs with an interest in the Second World War. Photo: Johnston Press
4. Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags
The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.