Rewilding farmers in Whaley Bridge launch forest school thanks to grant

The owners of Sunarts Fields in Whaley Bridge, who have just returned from winning gold at RHS Tatton Flower Show with their weed garden, are taking their work out in to the community with the aid of a grant from the Green Recovery Challenge Fund via Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

With the money Rachel and Geoff Evatt have been able to set up a forest school facility.

There is a log circle for seating under a tree hung canopy in a specific area of trees fenced off from livestock.

Some children enjoying yoga, mindfulness and art sessions run by The Sea Within pic submitted

Rachel said: “Different groups have been making use of the facilities with specialists qualified in running specific activities.

"Over this summer there have been Rainbows, Brownies and Guides at Sunart Fields each week, who desperately needed a place to meet outdoors as Covid restrictions prevented use of their usual indoor meeting space, a forest school company called Being Outdoors who work with local primary schools, a children's holiday club visit, and yoga, mindfulness and art sessions for children run by The Sea Within.”

Sunart Fields have also begun hosting a series of talks called Sunart Speaks all set around a campfire with the opportunity to hear from and discuss with an expert in their field, set within the rewilding landscape.

Under the grant there will also be three wildlife viewing hides put in place, which will allow close up encounters with resident wildlife, such as badgers, foxes and birdlife.