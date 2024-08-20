Peak District day trips: 23 of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s most beautiful towns and villages, perfect to visit over the bank holiday weekend – including Castleton, Bakewell, Hathersage, Matlock and Buxton

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 08:24 BST
If you’re planning a Peak District trip this summer and are looking for some inspiration, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with plenty of great destinations to be found wherever you are across the county.

READ THIS: Fantastic photos from the 1970s show how life has changed in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

With the bank holiday weekend fast approaching, why not head out to one of these lovely places?

These are some of Derbyshire’s most beautiful places to visit over the bank holiday weekend.

1. Beautiful places to visit

These are some of Derbyshire’s most beautiful places to visit over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’

2. Tideswell

Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’ Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village.

3. Great Longstone

Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

4. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireBakewellBuxtonMatlockChesterfield