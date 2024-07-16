The likes of Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit Derbyshire and the Peak District – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.
With the summer holidays fast approaching, why not head out to one of these lovely destinations?
1. Derbyshire summer day trip destinations
These are some of the places you should visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peaks. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
2. Tideswell
Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’ Photo: jason chadwick
3. Great Longstone
Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Eyam
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick