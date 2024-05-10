Peak District day trips: 19 of the most beautiful towns and villages that are perfect to visit on a sunny weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Bakewell, Matlock, Castleton, Hathersage and Buxton

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th May 2024, 11:17 BST
If you’re planning a Peak District trip this weekend and are looking for some inspiration, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

The likes of Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit Derbyshire and the Peak District – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

With the hot weather set to continue this weekend, why not head out to one of these lovely destinations?

1. Picturesque places

Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’

2. Tideswell

Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’ Photo: jason chadwick

Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village.

3. Great Longstone

Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

4. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

