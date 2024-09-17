Peak District attractions: 22 unique places you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this week

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 14:37 GMT
Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of unique places to visit – including things you can’t experience anywhere else.

Derbyshire has a rich and storied history, and is home to some of the country’s most beautiful countryside – meaning unique attractions and landmarks can be found in every corner of the county.

We have compiled a list of some of the most unique places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – which could not be mirrored in other parts of the country.

How many of these places have you visited – and are there any unique Derbyshire experiences you think should be added to our list?

There are plenty of unique places to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peaks.

1. Unique attractions

There are plenty of unique places to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peaks. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Peak District National Park was founded in 1951, making it the first of the UK’s national parks and securing its unique place in the country’s history.

2. Visit the UK’s first national park

The Peak District National Park was founded in 1951, making it the first of the UK’s national parks and securing its unique place in the country’s history. Photo: RKH

The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old.

3. Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags

The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Photo: Brian Eyre

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts.

4. Take in a key part of the country’s railway history

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts. Photo: Rachel Atkins

