‘Our strongest line up’ says Buxton’s Eat in the Park organisers

With just weeks to go before the last Eat in the Park in Buxton before the tribute and food festival takes a break we caught up with organisers George Darbyshire and Jake Burnham to see what they were excited about.

With some of the biggest names in the tribute industry from Oasish, to Pink by Vicky Jackson and Talor Swift by Xenna and Totally Tina there will be something for everyone.

George said: “Five years ago in the middle of lockdown we were just two lads with a dream trying to convince the council we weren’t putting on a rave!” This year will be the last year for a while as the duo take a break.

Jake said: “It’s been so full on, we need a summer off so next year there will be no Eat in the Park but this year is our strongest line up ever and we are so excited.” As well as the strongest music line up the friends, both from Buxton, say they have the best food coming this year on Saturday August, 16 and Sunday August 17.

Buxton’s Eat in the Park will be 'taking a break' after the 2025 festival but this year's offering is the 'strongest line up yet'. Photo Jason Chadwick

George said: “We have Caribbean, Indian, Fish and Chips we’ve got the lot.”

When he is not organising a festival George has a cookery channel on Instagram and Jake is in events management.

“We’re the perfect match together,” says Jake.

“When we had the idea of bringing something different to Buxton we were able to play to our strengths and make it a success.”

And it certainly has been a success, the weekend festival has attracted thousands of people to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens every year.

Looking forward to this year George says Oasish will be massive, and a great night out for everyone who did not get tickets this summer to see the real deal.

The event has always prided itself on being family friendly and there will be face painters, rides, roaming character entertainment and this year there will be a stand from Buxton Museum where little ones can explore fossils.

Jake added: “I think it is starting to sink in what we have achieved especially as everyone says how much they will miss us next year but I’m just glad we’ve done it and made it happen for five years.”

Tickets are still available via eatinthepark.uk