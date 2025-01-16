Locals recommend 32 of the best places to take a friend during their first visit to Derbyshire or the Peak District in 2025

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:27 BST
We have asked our readers where they would take a friend who has never visited Derbyshire or the Peak District before – and these are their recommendations for anyone planning a trip in 2025.

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from historic villages and scenic viewpoints to award-winning attractions.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers where they would take a friend of theirs who has never visited the area – and compiled a list of their responses.

The full list can be found below, and the places are not ranked in any order – will you be visiting any of them during 2025?

Our readers recommended these places to any first-time visitors across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Dianne Whyman said: “Surprise View or Longshaw Estate.”

Tim Barnes said: “Winnats Pass.”

Michelle Chaplain said: “Baslow Edge.”

