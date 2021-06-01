Kinder Scout named among UK's top ten favourite peaks based on Instagram hits and visitor reviews

With 2021 set to be a boom year for Brits discovering the best of domestic holidays, Welsh cottage company Sugar & Loaf conducted research into 120 of the country’s high points by combining Instagram hits and visitor reviews.

Kinder made the top ten in separate lists for the most common Instagram hashtags, the most likely to receive reviews using the words ‘love’ or ‘favourite’, and the overall ranking which combined those factors with ratings and family-friendly recommendations on TripAdvisor.

Sugar & Loaf spokesman Shannon Keary said: “2020 really opened up our eyes to the amazing places to visit we have right here in the UK.

Kinder Scout seen from Mam Tor

“While we’re all raring to pack our bags and get out for an adventure as soon as we are able, we thought this research could help those in search of the best climbs in Britain to plan for the future.”

She added: “The data has been really fascinating to pull together, and it’s great to see that so many of our much-loved Welsh mountains, including Snowdon and Hope Mountain, have made the top 10s alongside so many other marvellous options.

“We hope that this will inspire more people than ever to experience the breathtaking sights on offer across the UK, particularly from the top of our peaks.”

The most common peak to feature on Instagram was Snowdon in north Wales, with more than 386,041 images using the hashtag, compared with 54,672 for Kinder Scout in eighth place.

The rest of the top ten featured the Welsh peaks of Beacon Hill and Pen Y Fan, Ben Nevis and Ben Lomond in the Scottish Highlands, the Lake District’s Scafell Pike, Helvellyn and Catbells, plus Pendle Hill in Lancashire.

Great Gable in the Lake District was crowned ‘most loved’ peak in the UK, based on reviews mentioning 'love' or 'favourite', followed by the Skirrid in south Wales, Helvellyn, Buachaille Etvie Mor in Scotland, Y Garn in north Wales, Ingleborough in Yorkshire, Stiperstones in Shropshire, Cadair Idris in North Wales and Kit Hill in Cornwall.

Great Gable also reached the summit in the overall top ten, followed in order by Helvellyn, Beacon Hill, Catbells, the Skirrid, Kinder Scout, Blencathra, Ingleborough, Pendle Hill and Snowdon.