In The Saddle with Anita Marsh: Celebrations as my beloved horse hits 20

As the month of April fast approaches, I can’t believe my horse is going to be 20 years old.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve been lucky enough to own ‘April Surprise’ since she was five years old. She was born on April 1 - April’s Fool’s Day - but trust me - she’s no fool.

April (aptly named after the month she was born in and a surprise as she came early) is a very smart horse and she’s absolutely the leader of the gang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s always had a fire in her belly, right from when I first took her home, but that’s a good thing.

My beloved April hits 20 this year, says equestrian columnist Anita Marsh.

In a horse, it makes them bold and brave, and that’s just what you want when you’re out hacking or jumping a fence.

I remember going to try her out with friends.

We’d watched videos of her before meeting her.

She was, and still is, a very striking horse but she was even more beautiful in real life.

As soon as I sat on her she felt ‘right’ and I remember immediately knowing she was the one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d been used to riding a big 16:3HH horse, and April just rode big despite being 15:1HH.

As I finished riding around the arena I had a little cry as I was so happy.

Her owners had done an amazing job backing her. She had also been trained for jousting, and I can see why.

April is smart, brave and beautiful but she’s nobody’s fool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years she’s tested me, challenged me and I’ve had to step up to become a better rider.

There were times I thought I couldn’t handle her, where I nearly gave up but I didn’t.

It wasn’t that she was difficult, but she was sharp.

She would back off from things and refuse to move if she didn’t like it.

She was also full on into fences and locked onto them - whether or not it was the one she should be jumping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had lots and lots of lessons and before I knew it we were going well together. I think April had given me her trust.

When a mare gives you her trust it’s the most beautiful, unbreakable bond - and it’s one you’ll have for life.

Over the years we’ve competed in dressage, cross country, showjumping, show cross, showing and pleasure award rides. We’ve a stack of rosettes. Together we are a true team.

What’s even more special is my daughter, who was only two years old when April arrived, now rides her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t get me wrong, she’s still got the fire in her belly but she does look after my daughter. I love to see them together. It makes me feel so proud of them both.

We all have beautiful horses. We all take home the best horse after a show. This mare though is extremely special. She showed me what it meant to step up, show up and never give up.

She’s taught me to be strong, to believe I can do this and she’s given me everything she has once she believed in me too.

She now has a bit of arthritis, so we just hack out for pleasure. She owes me nothing, she has and still is, a complete delight to ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, she’s not a ‘first horse’ and she’s not simple, but I love that about her.

So, thank you April for teaching me to believe in myself and a very happy 20th birthday. Don’t worry, you will get your usual apple with a candle in it and we will sing you ‘happy birthday’ much to your horror.

I know you secretly love it - just like you secretly love me.

You might not be overly affectionate but I know you have my back. Just like I have yours and will continue to do so for the rest of your life.

Thank you for following my equestrian column. You can see more photos and videos of my horses at ‘In The Saddle - Anita Marsh’ and read about my life with my horses.