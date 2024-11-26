I went to investigate unique Peak District structure and discovered a stunning monument to unsung achievement

I have always been fascinated by a unique stone structure that sits proudly on top of Derbyshire’s moorland in the Peak District

Its angular silhouette stands out amongst the lazy contours of Colborne Moor, between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Edale.

Investigating this structure, I discovered that it’s a ventilation shaft for Cowburn Railway Tunnel, a significant feat of engineering profound for connecting the Peak District to its industrial neighbours.

Cowburn Tunnel forms part of the trans-Pennine Hope Valley Line, which was opened in 1893 to better connect the industrial cities of Manchester and Sheffield. Building a railway across the Pennine hills wasn’t without challenge and, between Chinley and Edale railway stations, the stubborn mass of Colborne Moor required a tunnel of equally impressive magnitude. The resulting achievement is Cowburn Tunnel which, at 267 metres, is the deepest railway tunnel in Britain.

The dark structure on the moorland

I accessed the structure from Sheffield Road, at its intersection with the Pennine Bridleway around two kilometres away. After a short climb up a rocky gulley, the route to the now-visible structure is straight along the moorland. By this point, the noise of traffic has faded away and the moorland’s bleak and wild atmosphere now comes into focus.

Past a small igloo-like shelter and into increasingly harsh moorland, I could start to make out its identity. It sits on a bare patch of ground that stands out from the thick, native moorland. The overland structure is of solid design and guards the deep ventilation shaft inside.

Though the shaft itself is locked behind a sturdy steel door, I could still peer through a gap and see that it’s meticulously constructed from thousands upon thousands of individual bricks. It’s clear that something so functional needs to be built with precision, but that the brickwork is so beautifully uniform makes for a structure that is very easy on the eye. Even the walled structure that lines the ventilation shaft is novel, resembling a castle turret with battlement-like stonework at its top.

But, given this attractive design, you need reminding that this is a structure of unbelievable scale. Sitting beside the door for a while, I could start to appreciate this. You can feel the trains pass through the Railway Tunnel like a heavy gust of wind; steadily whooshing past and fading away just as discreetly. With every pass, you can see steam rising through the shaft and merging with the fresh moorland air.

Ben Winship at the site

It’s a novel amusement that helps connect you to the reality of trains passing around 250 metres beneath. It’s unsettling also, as the silence that follows a train feels markedly quieter than the silence before. The loneliness of the structure’s location comes back into focus in these moments and encouraged me to also think about the enormous task of building a tunnel like this in such a bleak and wild landscape.

It's one of the sobering facts of life that with three or more generations, our existence can so easily be forgotten, so it’s difficult to know what the people who built this tunnel thought of their work. Given the demands of their task and the risk to their health and safety, I imagine many were relieved to have simply reached the point of completion. Today, these anonymous workers leave behind a legacy for building the deepest railway tunnel in Britain and a railway line that brings together the ideas, goods, and people of Manchester and Sheffield to this day. The £800,000 that was invested into the ventilation shaft’s restoration in 2021 is a testament to the line’s continued importance and ensures their legacy for decades to come.

This experience of exploring Cowburn Tunnel has brought attention to a part of my community I’ve never thought twice about. I’ve travelled the Edale-Chinley line countless times and have always treated this stretch as just another part of the commute. Through the tunnel’s darkness, you’re blind to its craftsmanship and I can’t be alone in feeling miffed my phone service cuts off for a minute or two.

But, stopping my car this one time and exploring this curious structure atop the moorland, I found an astounding example of engineering. I’m proud that this achievement belongs in my local area, and it’s made me curious as to what else could be out there on my doorstep.

As for Cowburn Tunnel, I’m sure I’ll think a little differently the next time I’m plunged into the darkness on this familiar patch of rail.