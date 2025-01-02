Hundreds turn out for Christmas and New Year hikes in Peak District
Now in its fifth year, the Christmas Day hike through various locations of the Peak District was once again a hit.
Organiser Damon Alexander Cole set up the walks as way to bring people together, improve people’s mental health and offer a different Christmas than the traditional one.
His walks have now spread across the UK and were done in Northumbria as well as Snowdonia National Park.
He said: “What an absolutely incredible turn out for the big Christmas Day Hike. I can't believe this was the fifth one, I'm so lucky to be in a position to put these on and each and every person that came made the day as special as it was. It was truly amazing to spend the day with everyone.”
Damon went through a low period some years ago and found clarity walking the hills. He said: “I’m in such a good place now, I have a partner, we have a dog, I have a photography business which is going great.
“Just because I’m in a better place now doesn’t mean everyone else is so it’s important to me that we never forget the journey we have been on and be there for others going through that journey right now.”
There were several hikes, each a couple of hours long, and people joined one or several of the walks and Damon brought mince pies and mulled wine to make it extra festive.
Then a week later Damon was out again on New Year’s Day bringing in 2025 with a hike in the hills. He said: “Thank you to everyone that came for the New Year’s Day hike.
“Forty people decided to brave the storm and smash out a nine-miler across some foggy, boggy terrain with a lovely added extra detour across goodness knows where but we made it to the pub safe and sound.”
Damon does monthly walks through the Peak District with the aim of bringing people together in the great outdoors.
