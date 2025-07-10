Four Buxton camping sites named in top UK 150 list
The annual Outstanding Sites highlights complied by campsites.co.uk is a list of 150 camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK for 2025, celebrating those who offer their campers a reliably great holiday.
From eco forest hideaways to family-friendly holiday parks and luxury glamping, these hand-picked sites are a combined list of award winners and other sites rated highly for a consistently excellent experience onsite.
Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said: "I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2025. Every one of these sites is a trusted favourite with our audience and a great choice for your break this summer."
In the list there were four sites in Butxon who made the cut.
Martin said: “One of the sites was Knotlow Farm, a peaceful campsite with the scenic Limestone Way running right through it. Guests can choose their own camping and touring pitch, and from family friendly areas or adult only spots. Or, opt for a glamping pod with a private hot tub for a little extra luxury.
“Onsite, there’s a handy shop and tasty seasonal takeaway options including pizzas, breakfast baps, and croissants.
“Campers are clearly huge fans too, with the site gaining a 4.81 star rating on their travel listing, with 95 per cent saying they would recommend the site.”
Guests continue to leave huge praise, with comments including
“Lovely owners who couldn't do any more to help or to make us feel at home” and
“The pizzas and breakfast rolls were really high quality and delicious”.
Other local sites named on the list were Pomeroy Caravan Park which scored 4.89 and 98 per cent of people would recommend.
There was also Longnor Wood Holiday Park the adult only site which is open all year round, and the family friendly Bank House Farm where 94 per cent of holiday makers there would recommend the site.
To see the full list of outstanding campsites or to book up a break visit campsites.co.uk
